The Maine Professional Drivers Association would like to announce that the 23rd annual Trucking for Kids Convoy event will be held on Sept. 19 in an effort to help Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operation, which have been difficult for them the last few years.

Activities will include: A “Touch-a-Truck” event (10 a.m.), truck show, drivers competition, raffle items, good food, and good times!

Line-up at Scarborough Downs will be from 8-11 a.m. The convoy will roll out at noon. Rain or shine!

MPDA’s webmaster has designed a registration process on our site (www.mpda.org/trucking4kids) where donations and sponsorships may be made via PayPal or with a credit card.

You may also call Jim Costa at 207-420-1816 for additional information. Let’s make this event one we will always remember of our truckers coming through for the kids!