JACKMAN — Since its founding nearly 500 years ago, the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon has dedicated itself to reflect a profound love of God and neighbor “without distinction,” moving those they encounter towards the all-embracing, inclusive love of God. It is a mission that has touched thousands of people across the world, including here in Maine, where the sisters arrived in Jackman on Sept. 14, 1906.

To celebrate the anniversary of that arrival, a special outdoor Mass will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery on Route 201 in Jackman on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. The Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon living in Maine will be in attendance, and all are encouraged to join them.

“We will pray at the cemetery to honor Fr. Joseph Forest and the 23 Sisters who are buried there,” said Fr. Hyacinth Fornkwa, who is the administrator of St. Anthony of Padua Parish of which St. Faustina Church in Jackman is a part. “By the grace of God, some girls from the Jackman area became sisters in the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. We are inviting all parishioners and community members to join us and pray on this important occasion.”

A request was made in 1906 by Fr. Forest for the Sisters of St. Joseph to come to the Diocese of Portland. Eight sisters made their way to Maine where they would staff a parochial school and a girls’ boarding school in Jackman (Sacred Heart Academy). At the time of their arrival, there were approximately 80 families in Jackman, mostly of Canadian origin, so the sisters spoke French. Children came from miles around, even from Canada, to be educated by the sisters. Religious vocations flourished and in 1958, a province was established in Maine. Mother Philippe de Neri, a native of Jackman, actually served as provincial for six years.

As a province, it opened the sisters to ministries beyond teaching as they prepared themselves professionally to become involved in parish, social works, and healthcare ministries, making themselves available in varied circumstances to meet the needs of the time. In 1962, the province was given the opportunity for expanding services to the people of Jackman region by staffing a small community hospital, a convalescence unit, and a home for the elderly. The sisters served in the community for over 66 years.

For more information about the event on Sept. 14, contact the parish at 207-695-2262.