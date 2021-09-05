NOBLEBORO — The Maine Association for Search and Rescue has scheduled its 2021 Conference for Sept. 24 -26 at Camp Kieve in Nobleboro. This conference is for all MASAR members as well as interested individuals from the general public. The core program has several presentations geared towards skills and information relevant to what a searcher needs to know when assisting in a search in the wilderness working with the Maine Warden Service. There are also several courses that contain an EMS CEH component.

If interested you can go to the website www.mainesearchandrescue.org for a schedule of activities, descriptions of the programs being offered and bios of the instructors. Registration is currently open and you can register through the website.

The Maine Association for Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization comprised of 15 individual units throughout the state. More information on the organization and its units is available on the website listed above. This conference is sponsored in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of a dedicated instant lottery ticket, currently Wild Winners, are used to support outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation.

For more information call 207-677-6188.