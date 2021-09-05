Herbalist Deb Soule will give a presentation at the Good life Center on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. Soule is the founder of Avena Botanicals in Rockport, and her talk’s focus will be herbal remedies to improve physical and emotional responses to the anxiety and emotional stress created by the pandemic. Soule is an herbalist, gardener, teacher, and author of “Healing Herbs for Women,” “How to Move Like a Gardener,” and “The Healing Garden.” Raised in a small town in western Maine, she began organic gardening and studying the medicinal uses of herbs at age 16 alongside the internationally known medical herbalist Mary Bove. Soule’s faith in the healing qualities of plants includes a desire to make organic herbs easily accessible to women and families living in rural areas.

The presentation will take place rain or shine under a tent at the iconic homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing at the Good Life Center in Harborside. Bring your lawn chair and come early to enjoy a tour of the house and gardens. CDC guidelines for small outside gatherings will be in place. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For information, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.