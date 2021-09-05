ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia is thrilled to announce the recent opening of their new community recovery center in Hancock County. INSPIRE Recovery Center — In Support of People in Recovery — located at 24 Church Street will offer a safe and fun environment for people in substance recovery to connect with others in the recovery community and participate in programming and events that support and promote positive social interaction, and a variety of activities that support overall health and wellness.

Healthy Acadia will host an open house event at the Center on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The all-ages event will include a sampling of programs that will be offered at the Center such as yoga and meditation, as well as information about the full range of health and wellness programs and services offered through Healthy Acadia. There will be plenty of family-friendly events such as face painting, cornhole and craft, and a barbeque lunch featuring hotdogs and hamburgers with members of Ellsworth Police Department as grill masters.

The event will include a silent auction with a wide variety of items generously donated by local businesses from across Hancock and Washington counties. All funds raised through the auction will support Healthy Acadia’s Recovery Resource Fund, which provides critical assistance for individuals working with Healthy Acadia’s recovery coaches to remove barriers to recovery. The fund can enable individuals to purchase eyeglasses, basic essentials for a small apartment after completing a residential treatment program, cover necessary vehicle repairs to ensure safe, reliable transportation to and from treatment and work, and more.

Items up for auction include two tickets to Storyland in New Hampshire, two gallons of interior paint in winners choice of color from Sherwin Williams, gift certificates for Poppy and Polka Dot, Napa Auto Parts, Motiff’s Salon, Two Old Goats Antiques, The Community Closet, Flex-It Cafe and Bakery, Finn’s Irish Pub, Hardy Cakes, and 207 Collectibles. Additional items include a sitting fee and digital image package from Perfect Image Photography, novelty socks from Toko, felted handbags, fresh Maine lobster, Momo’s Cheesecake, and more.

For more information about the open house event visit Healthy Acadia’s Facebook page (@healthyacadia) or contact Beth Alteri at beth.alteri@healthyacadia.org or 207-217-3449, or Tracy Crossman at tracy.crossman@healthyacadia.org or 207-610-0386.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.