CAMDEN — The SoundCheck series of live performances at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, returns 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with Twisted Maple. The one-set concert of heartfelt and honest songs by Oren Robinson and April Reed-Cox is sponsored by First National Bank.

Robinson is a music teacher and singer with a folkie soul. He plays guitar, but occasionally pulls some random instrument out of his collection. Reed-Cox has a master’s degree in Music Performance and has played cello for over a quarter century. In recent years, she has added baritone ukulele and tenor banjo to her instrumental repertoire. The duo has been the house band for many years on the “Early Evening Show,” a comedic Maine-based variety show; and shared the stage with Carole Noonan, Tricky Britches, Molly Gawler, and more.

Oren and April live in a home they built from lumber they milled on their Thomas Bandsaw Mill. They have a small-scale fiber farm in Waldoboro and endeavor to grow as much of their own food as possible.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Wearing a mask in the building is required.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.