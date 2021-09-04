Hampden Academy (1-0) def. Lewiston (0-1) 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 Hampden Academy hosted Lewiston High School for its home opener Saturday and defeated Lewiston 3-0. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

It was the first match in school history for Lewiston, and the second varsity season for Hampden.

For Hampden, Lydia Tracy had serve attempts and 2 aces, 7 attacks and 2 kills; Marion Glinski had 12 serve attempts and 6 aces; 6 attacks and 3 kills; and Katie Armstrong had 12 serve attempts and 5 aces, 17 ball handling attempts and 5 assists.

Hampden’s first home game was at Brewer High School because the floor at Hampden Academy is currently being repainted and finished.