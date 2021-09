Bangor 3, Skowhegan 1 Freshman Josh Partal scored two goals and added an assist as Bangor prevailed 3-1 over Skowhegan in a mutual season opener. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Wyatt Stevens scored the other goal for Bangor, while Kristian Kendall added an assist.

Bangor goalie Trey Bourassa made two saves on three shots.

For Skowhegan, Aidan Clark scored an unassisted goal and Ryan Donoghue made 15 saves on 18 shots.