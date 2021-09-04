The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

“We took important and dangerous action, and inevitably some innocent people were affected,” a battle report might say. It expresses regrets.

The supposedly unavoidable harm to people who were not the intended target is labeled “collateral damage.” You’re expected to shrug it off as an inevitable price that must be paid to accomplish an essential objective.

COVID-19 has produced the same effect, not on some distant battlefield, but across this country. But it is other people — not the government — who take the action, and they express no regrets.

What has turned out to be overwhelmingly important to many people is not the fight against the coronavirus, but rather their resistance to that fight, even if it causes collateral damage to their fellow Americans.

People refuse to be vaccinated because of their opposition to the kind of government power that can require them to take action for their own good and the well being of others. They proclaim their absolute right to freedom. It may be a case of “my rights are more important than your lives.”

Many people have been hopeful that the vaccines would allow a return to the “old normal,” allowing for travel, crowds and restaurants. The unexpected resurgence of the virus, thanks to the delta variant and the unvaccinated, has been difficult to accept. With that reluctance may have come resistance to masks and shots.

“We don’t seem to care that we have these really high infection rates,” a British professor told the New York Times. “It looks like we’re just accepting it now — that this is the price of freedom.” Living with COVID-19 may be the “new normal” for some people.

The uncertain messages about the effectiveness of anti-COVID-19 measures have inevitably raised doubts. The scientific community has tried to discover how to deal with a sudden and worldwide deadly virus using its normal methodical process. Mandating vaccinations usually comes only after years of trial-and-error research.

The result of both the urgency of stemming the abrupt rise in the death rate and the amazing speed in coming up with vaccines may be an overly optimistic hope that COVID-19 could be wiped out quickly. That would have been unprecedented. The public may now be forced unhappily to accept the absence of an expected miracle.

In the end, COVID-19 can be brought under control. It is possible that the new normal will involve many people continuing to wear masks, required vaccinations, more remote work and less business travel, and the continued growth of retail business conducted online. It may be possible to lead something like normal lives though with a different lifestyle.

In Maine, the state with the oldest population, and in the U.S. as a whole, with an aging population, the lifestyle change is occurring. Older people are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of reduced natural immunity. Though vaccinated, many must drastically limit their social contacts and travel.

The spread of the coronavirus deprives retirees, who must exercise special care, of some expected benefits of retirement, including family contacts. The activities they forfeit may never again be possible as they age.

The effect on life in the retirement years is part of the collateral damage of the failure to fight COVID-19. Vaccine opponents rob retirees.

Of course, the problems of seniors are not as serious as the increased hospitalization and deaths caused by the community spread of the virus that could be reduced if more of the population was vaccinated and wore masks. This is the greatest collateral damage.

The costs they impose on others are unheeded by those whose sole concern is their own opposition to wearing a mask or getting a shot. The high-flown assertion of their freedom looks remarkably like simple selfishness.

Making the harm even more dangerous is the political exploitation of the opposition to protective measures. The governors of Texas and Florida, both rumored to plan on presidential runs, actively oppose masks and vaccinations that would reduce health risks. They appeal to vaccine opponents for their own political gain.

Some pundits and social media multiply the effect. They exploit news of evolving research to falsely claim that vaccines, proven to work, are not effective. They promote resistance to any government mandate, yet come up with unproven, dangerous remedies for those who contract COVID-19.

The emphasis on personal freedom, even at the expense of others, is part of a belief that rights are absolute. While it sounds good, it can be destructive. Protecting the rights of each person requires some mediating mechanism. In the U.S., that’s a freely created government.

In the end, the biggest long-term danger from COVID-19 may not be its threat to public health, but the threat posed by its opportunistic opponents to the sense of community that is essential to democracy.