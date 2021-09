Camden Hills 9, Lewiston 0 The Camden Hills High School girls soccer team has extended its unbeaten streak to 66 games. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The Windjammers, who have captured four-straight Class A state championships, shutout Lewiston High School 9-0 in the first game of the season.

Sydney Stone scored four goals to lead Camden. Ali Tassoni and Brenna Mackey added another two goals each, and Leah Snyder scored once.