The Bangor High School girls soccer team has played in the Class A North championship game four times over the past five seasons, and Camden Hills was the opponent every time.

Since beating the Windjammers 3-2 in 2015 en route to winning the state title, Bangor has taken home the runner up trophy in the last three title contests. The only time they didn’t meet in the final was in 2018, when Camden Hills ousted the Rams in the semifinals.

Camden Hills has won the last four State A titles and currently possesses a 66-game unbeaten streak (65-0-1). The only blemish came in a tie against Bangor.

The Rams are looking to unseat the Windjammers this season and they have a veteran team with experienced players in nearly every position. Bangor also has some talented younger players to complement the veterans.

Several of the veterans played in the 2019 regional final that saw Kristina Kelly score in the 76th minute to give Camden Hills a hard-fought 1-0 triumph.

There was no season last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic although Bangor did play a bunch of games against nearby schools, losing only to 2019 Class B regional titlist Hermon.

“The team is looking good,” third-year head coach Andrew Varisco said. “Our biggest strength is our balance. We have quality players in every position including girls coming off the bench.”

He also said they have plenty of flexibility and can throw a lot of different looks at their opponents. He said that the team is still a work in progress but his players are “working hard and are fun to coach.”

Bangor’s speed will cause problems for its opponents.

Junior forward Anna Connors set the state Class A record in winning the 200 meter sprint at the outdoor track state meet with a time of 24.51. She was also second in the 100 (12.11) and 400 (57.75).

Senior forward Devon St. Louis was also a sprinter for Bangor’s state championship track team and she and Connors will play on the wings.

“They will run down the sidelines and send crosses into the penalty area which will give us a lot of options,” senior center back Hannah Sherwood said.

Junior midfielder Emmie Streams is a point guard for the basketball team and stole six bases in a softball game this spring.

“There is definitely no shortage of speed on our team,” Sherwood said.

Streams pointed out that along with the wings, the back line is also fast. Sherwood agreed and said you can expect the wing fullbacks to get involved in the attack.

The Rams will eventually play some of their home games on their new artificial turf surface at Cameron Stadium behind the Cohen Middle School, and St. Louis said that will enable them to take even more advantage of their speed and skill.

Bangor currently plays on a grass field next to the high school which makes it difficult to control the ball, complete passes and showcase skill.

“It’s so exciting,” Sherwood said of the turf field. “It will benefit us. We’ll be able to work more give-and-gos.”

Senior Rachel Mathieu and sophomore Lily Chandler will be in the mix up front along with St. Louis and Connors.

Sophomores Olivia Scott and Amelia Quinn will join Streams in the midfield and freshman Teagan Atherley, daughter of UMaine women’s soccer coach Scott Atherley, has earned playing time with her performance so far, according to Varisco.

Sherwood will be joined at the other center back position by junior Abby Quinn, Amelia’s sister.

Sherwood and Abby Quinn give Varisco two quality center backs with a lot of experience.

Senior Julia Smallwood, juniors Madison Tritt and Ashley Schultz, and sophomore Callie Tennett will alternate in and out as the wing fullbacks.

Smallwood and Tennett were also sprinters on the track team and Tennett did the hurdles, too.

Standout swimmer McKayla Kendall, a senior, is a versatile player who will also see playing time.

Junior Emma McNeil returns in goal. She had shared the goalkeeping with Hannah Osmer, but Osmer is injured.

Bangor has been one of the state’s most successful teams over the past 11 seasons, posting a regular season record of 127-16-11.

The Ram players said they are glad they can return to playing their usual Class A opponents this season and are looking forward to the challenge of trying to dethrone Camden Hills.

Bangor opens at home against Skowhegan on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will visit Camden Hills on Sept. 10 for the teams’ only meeting during the regular season.

The Bangor-Camden Hills rivalry has become one of the best in eastern Maine. It is always highly competitive but there is also mutual respect.

“I love playing Camden Hills. I always look forward to it,” St. Louis said.