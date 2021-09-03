Max Clark completed four touchdown passes to tight end Colton Emerson and Joey Morrison rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns as Bangor High School opened the 2021 high school football season Friday night with a 54-13 victory over Brewer at Doyle Field.

Clark and Emerson teamed up for touchdown plays of 20, 22, 20 and 11 yards, while Morrison added scoring runs of 6 and 16 yards as the Rams’ scored their second straight victory over the Witches in the 109th game between the neighboring rivals in a series that began in 1903.

Bangor now leads the series 75-26-8.

Clark, one of 25 seniors on the Bangor roster, finished the night 12 of 20 passing for 157 yards, with Emerson making four catches — all for touchdowns — for 73 yards.

Junior halfback Cameron Hughes paced Brewer with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries. Bangor scored 21 unanswered points on three consecutive possessions during the second quarter, including two touchdown passes from Clark to Emerson, to build a 28-7 halftime lead.

The Rams broke a 7-7 tie on the second play of the second quarter as Morrison scored his second touchdown of the night on a 6-yard run to cap off a seven-play, 35-yard drive.

Bangor then drove 60 yards on its next possession, with Clark passing to Keegan Cyr for 14 yards to start the march and then passing to Emerson deep in the right corner of the end zone for a 20-yard scoring play to make it 21-7 with 8:12 left in the half.

Bangor capped off its second-quarter scoring with a 58-yard possession concluded by Clark’s 22-yard pass over the middle to Emerson and Parker Richmond’s third successful extra-point kick of the half with 3:41 left before intermission.

Morrison rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 10 first-half carries while Clark completed 10 of 15 passes for 127 yards and two scores.

Brewer finished with 68 yards of total offense, with Hughes rushing for 69 yards.

Bangor jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the game’s initial possession, with Morrison rushing for 37 yards on the first play from scrimmage and scoring four plates later on a 16-run to the left corner of the end zone.

Joey Morrison scores the first touchdown of the night as Bangor beat Brewer 54-13 on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN

A 46-yard run by Hughes on Brewer’s second offensive play of the night set up the Witches’ lone touchdown of the half, a 3-yard sneak by Ryder Goodwin with 6:45 left and Rowan Valley’s extra-point kick forged a 7-7 tie.

Clark found Emerson for their third touchdown connection of the evening on Bangor’s first possession of the second half, with Morrison’s 66-yard first-down run on the first play after the kickoff setting the 20-yard pass from Clark to Emerson in the center of the end zone two plays later.

The two linked up again with 55 seconds left in the period, this time from 11 yards with Emerson making the catch and keeping one foot inbounds just before going out of the back of the end zone.

Hunter Gorman added a 3-yard scoring run for the Rams with 5:07 left in the game.

Brewer’s Evan Nadeau returned the subsequent kickoff 49 yards, setting up a 41-yard touchdown run by Valley on the next play with 4:25 to play.