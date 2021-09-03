The Boston Athletic Association will require participants to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test at October’s 125th Boston Marathon.

Masks will be required indoors, on transportation and in medical tents, but not while running the race, according to a statement on the Boston Marathon Facebook page. The Boston Marathon also strongly recommended that all entrants, staff and volunteers get vaccinated.

When runners provide vaccination verification or their negative test, they will receive a bracelet that they are required to wear when picking up their bib number, riding transportation and when receiving a finisher’s medal.

Vaccine verification will occur on Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 in coordination with the Boston Marathon Expo hours, according to a statement. Runners can show an original paper copy, a digital copy, a photocopy or photo of their vaccination proof. The race is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.

The BAA said it will work with a third-party testing provider to both administer tests and track results. The testing will begin no earlier than 72 hours prior to race start times. More details on exact hours and locations will be communicated directly to the racers.

Tested, unvaccinated participants will not be allowed to enter the Boston Marathon Expo until a negative result is confirmed.

“The fastest path to pick up numbers for the 125th Boston Marathon is being fully vaccinated,” the statement said. “Boston Marathon volunteers and officials will follow a similar process, and will receive additional information in the coming weeks. All Boston Marathon medical volunteers will be fully vaccinated.”

If a participant tests positive for COVID before the start of the race, they will not be allowed to participate and will be refunded their entry fee. However, they will not be refunded the one time $25 fee charged at registration to support COVID efforts, including testing. Runners who test positive and can’t race cannot defer their entry for a future year, but the missed race will not count against consecutive finishing streaks.

“The B.A.A. will work to ensure that all cases are traced and tracked to prevent any additional spread due to exposure at marathon related events or programs,” the statement said.

Any participants, volunteers or volunteers who have symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home.

“All participants and spectators are strongly encouraged to get tested in advance of traveling to Boston and must have a plan for isolation in the event of a positive COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated people must also have a plan to self-quarantine following an exposure to a COVID-19 positive person,” the statement read.

More information on the mask policy and what participants, spectators and volunteers can expect may be found online.

Story by Cassie McGrath, masslive.com.