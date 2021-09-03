More than 95 percent of students, staff and faculty at Thomas College have confirmed their COVID-19 vaccination status with the school as of Friday.

Students will continue to be documented as they move into dorms throughout the weekend, according to MacKenzie Riley Young, the college’s assistant media relations director.

The college announced in early August that it would implement a vaccination requirement, and that all students, staff and faculty would have to confirm they received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine before Aug. 31. Anyone who attends the campus for in-person learning will have to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, according to school officials.

The school will conduct COVID-19 testing throughout the fall, and require that anyone who is not fully vaccinated before Sept. 30 will continue to wear masks on campus. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated students or staff, but are encouraged.

Thomas College does allow for limited exemptions from receiving a COVID vaccine.

This comes as the University of New England reported Thursday that 100 percent of its student body was compliant with the school’s vaccination policy.

The University of Maine reported on Monday that approximately 93 percent of the school’s on-campus students and 69 percent of off-campus students have confirmed their vaccination status with the school.