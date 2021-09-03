This story will be updated.

A crash involving two cars sent three people to the hospital Friday night, WABI reported.

The “major” crash happened in front of the Bangor/Holden KOA Holiday campground, located on 602 Main Road, Holden Fire & Rescue said.

One of the drivers was in and out of consciousness and was taken to the hospital, Det. Andrew Whitehouse told WABI. The jaws of life were used to get the other driver and his passenger out of their vehicle, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, he said.

Their identities have not been released.

The road was closed for about two hours, backing up traffic significantly, the news station reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.