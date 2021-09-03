ORONO, Maine – University Credit Union is pleased to announce Jenn Deschene and Lesley Ridge as the credit union’s new community engagement managers. Ridge and Deschene will represent UCU in communities throughout the state, engaging with members, businesses, nonprofits, local leaders, and others to support financial literacy, volunteerism, and public service.

In practice, the community engagement managers will volunteer and participate in local activities; serve on organizational boards and committees; host financial education workshops and events to improve financial literacy; engage with local municipalities, schools, and institutions as a community partner; and identify opportunities for financial sponsorship.

“Our new community engagement team represents UCU’s commitment to display our core values of caring, honesty and integrity, professionalism, quality and fun every day, both in the workplace and out in the community,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Jenn and Lesley have always gone above and beyond expectations to serve others and maintain strong relationships within the community, so it was a natural decision to bring them both into this new role.”

Originally from Caribou, Deschene lived in several different regions of Maine before returning to her Aroostook County roots. In 2017, she joined University Credit Union as campus branch manager in the University of Maine at Presque Isle Campus Center location. Deschene is a skilled financial services professional and Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor, having previously held positions in member services, lending, business development and branch management at three other Maine-based financial institutions. She enjoys traveling, golf, cheering on her children at athletic events, and volunteering with the Presque Isle Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Aroostook Aspirations Initiative Board, University of Maine at Presque Isle Alumni Association Board, and United Way of Aroostook Board.

Ridge grew up in Gardiner and today lives in Portland. She is a proud graduate of the University of Southern Maine and may be a familiar face to many on the USM campus, having previously served as campus branch manager of the USM Brooks Student Center location. Ridge joined UCU in 2011 following a long career in human resources with a large regional supermarket. A FiCep, Ridge enjoys volunteering with local nonprofits and bringing financial literacy to students of all ages including volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern ME, Wayside Food Programs, and a committee member with United Way’s Thrive 2027 Initiative. When not at work, she enjoys gardening, Zumba fitness, and Maine’s many lakes and coastal waters.



To contact UCU’s community engagement managers by email: lridge@ucumaine.com, and jdeschene@ucumaine.com.