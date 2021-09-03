SKOWHEGAN — Recently the Skowhegan Cemetery Committee reviewed the installation of a new flagpole at the Malbons Mills Cemetery. New flagpoles were also installed at Herrin, Old Bloomfield, and Larone cemeteries. The 20-foot flagpoles with solar lighting were installed by The Sign Store and Flag Center of Auburn.

Ensuring that each of the eight town-owned cemeteries had flagpoles and flags was one of 10 goals the Cemetery Committee set after completing a thorough cemetery assessment in late 2018. Other goals included completing perimeter surveys of each cemetery, refurbishing stones and monuments, resetting stone surrounds, securing a structural safety engineer assessment of two crypts at Southside, controlling turf infestations, improving carpet density, and establishing plans for tree removal and tree planting at each cemetery.

Cemetery Sexton Mark Bossie is looking for folks who may be interested in assisting with lowing flags during memorial periods especially in the outlying cemeteries — Malbons Mills, Herrin, Larone, and Old Bloomfield. If you would be interested in assisting, please contact Town Clerk Gail Pelotte at 207-474-6900.