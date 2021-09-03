SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Kids in 4-6 grades can join Annette LeBlanc Cate, the author of “Look Up! Birdwatching in Your Own Backyard” for a special morning of birdwatching, journaling and drawing on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon that is co-hosted by the Wendell Gilley Museum and Island Readers & Writers.

Participants will meet at the Gilley Museum, then head out for a guided bird walk after a brief chat about keeping a nature journal. The walk ends back at the Gilley where Ms. Cate and Lisa Herrington from Island Readers & Writers will guide participants through activities including writing and journaling in the Gilley’s outdoor classroom.

Each participant will get a pocket-sized nature journal to call their own, and a copy of “Look Up!”which Ms. Cate will personalize and sign.

There is no fee for this event, the journal, or the book, but reservations are required at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. This special event is limited to 15 participants and sign-ups are on a first-come basis.

Cate, who is also the author of “The Magic Rabbit,” says she wrote “Look Up!” because I think kids make great bird watchers!” She creates birdwatching videos for kids for the Candlewick Press’s YouTube page. Island Readers & Writers is a nonprofit educational organization based in Southwest Harbor that brings book-based educational programs every year to more than 2,600 children living on Maine’s coastal islands and in remote communities in Washington County. The Wendell Gilley Museum’s goal is to bring people closer to nature through art with programs, classes and exhibitions as part of honoring the legacy of noted bird carver Wendell Gilley.

For more information, contact Melinda Rice-Schoon, director of engagement & communications at the Gilley, at mel@wendellgilleymuseum.org.

To learn more about Island Readers & Writers, visit https://islandreadersandwriters.org/.



To learn more about the Gilley, visit http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.