OUT Maine staff had a great time at Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership this summer for its overnight staff retreat. After a challenging pandemic year and extensive growth, in both programs and staff, the retreat offered a wonderful time of reconnection, rejuvenation and planning. The retreat was the first time OUT Maine’s two new staff joined the old-timers in person. All seven staff members (soon to be eight) had a fantastic time.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to be on the beautiful island, connect with Hurricane Island’s great staff and programs and get our creative juices flowing,” shares Jeanne Dooley, OUT Maine executive director. “We are very grateful for Hurricane Island’s strong support of our work to support, educate and empower LGBTQ+ youth.”

OUT Maine also worked with Hurricane Island this summer to provide youth opportunities for summer programming experience in their High School Marine Biology and Women of Water programs. “This partnership is a great model for all programs seeking to provide more inclusive and welcoming programs and serve as strong allies for Maine’s queer youth,” Dooley. Special thanks to all Hurricane Island staff who are making this collaboration grow.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.