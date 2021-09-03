PORTLAND — All are invited to participate in the Ignatian Volunteer Corps’ (IVC) Morning of Reflection on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 8:30-11 a.m. in the hall at St. Pius X Church in Portland. A continental breakfast will be held from 8:15-9 a.m.

The theme of the morning is “Grounded in Grace” and will feature Christine Eberle, author of “Finding God in Ordinary Time,” who will lead the spiritual reflection component of the program. A retreat facilitator, writer, and IVC member, Christine served as a college campus minister for 26 years before beginning her own “third act.”

The IVC is a national lay Catholic organization that matches seasoned professionals aged 50 and over with charities and nonprofits seeking skilled volunteer services. The Portland chapter was launched in the summer of 2019 under the guidance of Kathy Crosson.

“By living as women and men for others, we are working together toward a more just and equitable community,” said Kathy, who is now the director of the IVC’s Portland chapter.“We sustain the members of our corps with monthly support meetings, occasional retreats, and opportunities for one-on-one reflection in the Ignatian tradition.”

IVC members, regional advisory council members, spiritual reflectors, and representatives from partner organizations will be in attendance on Thursday to meet anyone interested in learning more. IVC Portland will also commission new service corps members and bless current volunteers during the Morning of Reflection.

IVC service corps members are asked to commit to serve one or two days a week for ten months of the year after being carefully placed in roles that allow them to share their skills and life experience. IVC volunteers contribute at a variety of organizations, including Catholic Charities Maine; STRIVE, a nonprofit based in South Portland that assists young people with intellectual disabilities; Catholic schools and others.

“With the pandemic, all our classes moved online. What the center needed most from me was help in continuing to communicate with everyone they touch: students, staff, donors, and others,” said Maryann Murray, who serves at Portland Adult Education. “While I am not working directly teaching immigrants, I am helping to facilitate what they need to continue learning. I’ve gotten to hear some of their stories and am amazed and humbled by their gratitude and positive attitudes. I’m grateful to IVC for providing me with a supportive, spiritual community and for this service opportunity that has deepened my awareness and expanded my heart.”

“IVC really struck a chord with me and I literally felt as though it was an answer to my prayers,” said David Hilleary, who moved to Maine from California and was looking for a way to give back. “I volunteer at STRIVE. I have learned a lot and enjoy the work I am doing.”



“I felt restless not being able to fulfill the need to pay it forward,” said Christine Coza. “I work for the Relief & Hope Services Program at Catholic Charities Maine. The program is designed to help those in a crisis or an emergency that often require a small amount of money to overcome.”

“I joined IVC as a tangible way of being part of a Jesuit-centered community of people looking to serve others with their time, talents, and gifts,” said Gary MacDonald at Portland. “With time and through many conversations and study, I have come to realize that this was the spiritual framework I had been searching for.”

“Spiritual reflection is the process of discerning where God is present or how to find meaning in your service,” said Kathy. “The elements of IVC’s spiritual support program are personal reflection, one-on-one reflection with a spiritual reflector, monthly meetings with other IVC service corps members, an annual book discussion, and three annual retreats or days of reflection per year.”

That spiritual reflection often leads to an increase in volunteer hours and a sense of ownership in the mission of the organizations. The IVC, which was created over 25 years ago, operates in 25 cities across the country with over 650 members working in more than 325 organizations. Today, 80% of service corps members around the country have continued with their organizations for five years or longer. A typical volunteer saves his or her organization an average of $15,123 annually.

“We are very excited,” said Kathy. “Through this program, IVC service corps members enter into a community of support that sustains their service and encourages personal reflection on where God is calling them through their work in IVC and beyond.”

For more information or to attend the gathering on Thursday, contact Katherine at (207) 808-8029 or kcrosson@ivcusa.org.