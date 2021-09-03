SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free “Magnificent Monarchs” grab-and-go activity kits this month for children. This kit will include materials to make a monarch life cycle mobile, a migration game, and a monarch butterfly figurine. Educational handouts about monarch butterfly migration, life cycle, habitat, and conservation efforts will be included, as well as links to videos and other resources!

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from Sept. 13-30 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.