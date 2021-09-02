BANGOR — As part of Penquis’ “We’ve got your back” program, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center put a call out to employees, asking for donations of new backpacks and school supplies. The staff responded by donating more than 112 backpacks, most with a variety of school supplies inside.

This program gets important tools to kids who need them most. Collecting backpacks and school supplies for children in need will help children in the community start their school year off on the right foot.

Ali Worster, Esq., vice president, Human Resource and Patient Experience, says, “We are so proud to participate in this program with these great community partners. As a mother of three, I know firsthand how important it is for our students to have what they need to excel. I thank each and every one of our staff members who made a generous donation!”

For more information about this program, including information on how you can donate, please visit www.unitedwayem.org/fill-the-bus/.