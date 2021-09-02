LINCOLN — In commemoration of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Sept. 8), Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish will host a birthday celebration to which all are welcome on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event will be held at St. Mary of Lourdes Church, located on 142 Main Street (Route 2) in Lincoln, starting with the recitation of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and a votive Mass at 9:30 a.m. Following the Mass, a Holy Hour and special novena prayer will be offered for the healing of our families, and the service will end with benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary though not fully comprehending the message of the angel that she would become the mother of the Savior, could only say, ‘Behold the handmaid of the Lord, be it done unto me according to thy Word,’” said Fr. Tony Chinnaiyan, HGN, administrator of Our Lady of the Eucharist. “I will be very much encouraged to see as many faithful as possible.”

The Church has celebrated the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary since at least the sixth century. Additional celebrations in Maine are scheduled for the feast day itself on Wednesday, Sept. 8:

· Fr. Agustin Sebasthiyan, HGN, will celebrate a special Mass on the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on Wednesday, September 8, at 6 p.m., at St. Louis Church on 279 Danforth Street in Portland. The Holy Rosary will be recited following the Mass. All are welcome to attend.

· Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, invites all to celebrate the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a “birthday party,” including cake, on Wednesday, September 8, at 6 p.m. The group will gather outside at the statue of Mary at St. Peter Church on 58 Cedar Street in East Millinocket and pray for different intentions.