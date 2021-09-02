Complementing revitalization within downtown Waterville’s Main Street corridor, Central Maine Growth Council is pleased to announce the successful grantees of its Façade and Building Improvement Grant Program.

The grant program, funded by Colby College and the Bill and Joan Alfond Foundation, provides a reimbursement of up to 50 percent of the total estimated project budget up to $10,000. Eligible projects range from new awnings and signage to brick repointing and the removal of outdated alterations to building exteriors.

The program was established in 2019 to broaden engagement in Waterville’s ongoing revitalization, activated by over $175 million in recent investment by private and public sector supporters. With the facade and building improvement initiative now in its third year of deployment, the grant program encourages new and existing downtown property owners and businesses to invest in their commercial storefronts while restoring the original character of historic buildings. CMGC has deployed 36 grants totaling $175,950 since the program’s launch in 2019, supporting more than $2.25 million in direct investment in less than three years.

“From business revitalization to historical facade restoration, we were thrilled with the quality of the applications we received for the program’s third funding cycle,” states Garvan D. Donegan, director of planning, innovation, and economic development at Central Maine Growth Council and FBIGP advisory committee coordinator. “The grant program has allowed us to leverage additional resources to help expand and grow new downtown private sector investment, incentivize landlords to beautify and improve their buildings, and preserve our historic downtown district while fostering the conditions for small business creation, retention, and economic development.”

This year, the grant awards made through the facade program will stimulate more than $150,000 in direct investment in downtown storefronts and facades during the 2021 calendar year. 22 applications were submitted, and 15 were successful.

Successful grantees of the 2021 FBIGP award include:

● 197 Main Street – Sunset Realty Co.

● 173 Main Street – Portland Pie Company

● 119-123 Main Street – Roisin Enterprises, LLC

● 115-117 Main Street – Costantino Enterprises, LLC

● 80 Main Street – Day’s Jewelers

● 70 Main Street – Holy Cannoli

● 62 Main Street – L. Tardif Jeweler

● 54 Main Street – SBS/Carbon Copy

● 52 Main Street – Children’s Book Cellar

● 48 Main Street – Incense & Peppermints

● 36-44 Main Street – Focus LLC

● 57 Main Street & 14-28 Common Street – MGH Realty Co., LLC

● 5 Concourse East – Sidney H. Geller Trust

● 31 Temple Street – REM

● 14 Temple Street – Universal Bread

“We’ve been baking bread at Universal Bread and curating vintage fashion at Heirloom Vintage Boutique for nearly eight years,” said Adrian Sulea, owner of Universal Bread. “Our daily effort is driven by the sincere belief that all will be well in our corner of the world for as long as we are doing something to equally benefit both our neighbors and ourselves. We are thankful to have been awarded their support for this year’s facade improvement project.”

To learn more about FBIGP, please visit http://www.centralmaine.org/facade.

Central Maine Growth Council is a public-private collaborative regional economic development partnership funded by municipalities and businesses who share a common vision of economic prosperity for our region. CMGC is committed to fostering a robust regional economy. Our belief is that the standard of living and quality of life of our citizens is best served by a vibrant, healthy economy. This is accomplished with a strong successful business community.