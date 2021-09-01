An outage at Versant Power’s Broadway substation in Bangor left 3,000 city residents temporarily in the dark and knocked out downtown traffic signals early Wednesday morning.

The outage began at 6:12 a.m., said Versant spokesperson Marissa Minor. Power was restored for 2,904 customers at 7:31 a.m., she said.

Caution was urged for drivers traveling near Broadway and State streets, due to downed traffic lights, the Bangor Fire Department said.

Versant crews were dispatched to Exchange Street to examine underground cables, after which they restored power for the remaining 96 customers at 10:54 a.m., according to the utility.

The cause for the outage is still under investigation, Minor said.