Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s throughout the state, with sunny skies from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 475 cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, along with two new deaths. The death toll now stands at 932.

Community transmission rates have continued to remain high throughout the state, and all 16 counties are now above the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for masking recommendations.

The state has recorded 1,818 breakthrough COVID cases as of Tuesday morning, with most cases appearing in immunocompromised patients, and experts continue to urge Mainers to get vaccinated to prevent severe coronavirus symptoms.

Holden, Eddington, Hampden and Readfield schools have become the latest to implement mask policies as students return to the classroom.

A Maine child born this year will turn 79 — the average life expectancy in the state — sometime in 2100. That child will live to see whether Maine, the U.S. and the world met the challenge of climate change, and if not, what kind of world was left for her.

Local leaders are scrambling to find a solution to the impending closure of one of Hancock County’s few nursing homes as rising COVID-19 cases exacerbate staffing shortages there and stress hospitals dealing with an influx of critical patients.

Hours after a Milo man accused of murdering his 1-month-old son made his first court appearance, neighbors said they were shocked that a man they knew affectionately as “Reggie” could be accused of a crime so heinous.

Leaders in Orono are calling for clear direction from Gov. Janet Mills as the spread of COVID-19 accelerates but the state leaves key decisions on mask-wearing, public meetings and other health measures to local governments.

After a year and a half of having the coronavirus pandemic disrupt their educations, local elementary school children now are having to contend with storm damage to their classrooms.

If students don’t get their shot or receive a religious or medical exemption by Oct. 15, they won’t be allowed in university buildings.

The figure continues to put Maine on track for the deadliest year yet in the yearslong opioid epidemic.

The people of Madawaska will be lost without McDonald’s, and they’re going to fight to save the relationship.

In Houlton, a group of around 100 protesters gathered on Tuesday afternoon in Monument Park to protest against the Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate that all health care workers must be vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 1.

Hillary Goding, 28, of Old Town was indicted by a Penobscot County grand Jury on Friday on charges of depraved indifference murder, manslaughter and violating conditions of her release.

“We have no reason to dance — and that’s why we have to dance. We need hope and we need to raise spirits. This is the moment.”

The Brewer High School football team is like other around the state when it comes to its return to the gridiron this season after being limited to non-tackle versions of the sport last fall.

In other Maine news:

Mechanic Falls is down to just 2 police officers

Maine’s lobster fishery will face restrictions to save right whales

Man accused of killing his mother and her boyfriend in Limington has pleaded not guilty

Aroostook County man missing since Tuesday morning

Driver injured after vehicle strikes lawn tractor and rolls down embankment

Mainers will have new opportunities to hunt and fish at 6 public lands

COVID cases force MCI to cancel season-opening football game

Reward in 22-year-old missing person case increased to $20,000

Union suspected iconic Portland baked bean plant would close as production waned