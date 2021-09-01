FARMINGTON — “Reimagining the Real” art exhibit opening Thursday, Sept. 2, Emery Community Arts Center 10th anniversary celebration rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 3.



Opening reception for exhibitions will take place at the Emery Community Arts Center on the UMF campus Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4-7 p.m. An Emery 10th anniversary celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 3, with live music beginning at 4:30 p.m. and commemorative remarks by UMF President Edward Serna at 5:30 p.m.



The UMF New Commons events focused on Christina’s World will run between Sept. 2 and Sept. 22. A face covering is required for indoor events.