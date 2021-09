OLD TOWN — The following scholarships and awards were awarded at Old Town High School:

Tiffany Anthony: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $2,000 Embark Scholarship.

Cathryn Archer: $730 Helen G. Blumenstock Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 Sylvester Family Scholarship;

$1,200 Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Herbert Sargent Scholarship; $32,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Cameron Avery: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Shoestring Thrift Shop; $4,000 University Of Southern Maine Scholarship Commitment; $12,000 University Of Southern Maine Dirigo Scholar Award.

Hunter Barnes: $500 The Rodney F. Morin Scholarship: $4,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Keely Becker: $500 Courageous Steps Scholarship; $500 Brewer Education Association Scholarship; $525 Arthur & Florence Haley Memorial Scholarship; $1,12 Edward And Elizabeth Haggerty Memorial Scholarship; $4,000

University Of Maine at Farmington Diversity Scholarship; $12,000 University Of Maine at Farmington Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Micah Betters: $250 Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship; $750 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $20,000 University Of Southern Maine President’s Scholar Award.

Nathan Bickford: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship ; $8,000 Husson College of Business Grant ; $20,000 Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship.

Justin Bishop: $750 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $32,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Layla Blackie: $1,150 Whitney Family Memorial Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship.Commitment.

Kacia Bouchard: V.F.W. Marching Band Award; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $550 John J. Grady Memorial Scholarship: $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Samuel Brown: $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $410 Alice P. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship; $16,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Sophie Charles: Dramatics Award; $250 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000

University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Payton Cody: $250 Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship; $500 Maine Youth Fish and Game Association Scholarship; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Milford Alumni Scholarship; $2,000 Old Town USA Softball Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $72,000 University Of New England Merit Award.

Jacob Corson: $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Samantha Cousins: $750 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Mercedes Creighton: $500 Grant Family Scholarship; $700 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $32,000 Regent University Trustee’s Scholarship.

Jacob Doucette: $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $430 Old Town Rotary Tom Dempsey Scholarship; $2,000 Embark Scholarship.

Whitney Duplisea: $500 Matt Tardie Memorial Scholarship.

Casey Downs: Bernard Mackenzie Athletic Award; $400 Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship; $500 Warren Rand Jr. & Richard May Scholarship; $600 Cody Hamm Memorial Baseball Scholarship; $600 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Maine Savings Federal Credit Union; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Genesis Edwards: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Garrett Engstrom: Class President Plaque; $500 Stan Peterson Scholarship; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,899 Bertha Burnham Munson Memorial Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment;

$65,208 Army ROTC Scholarship.

Tanner Evans: $485 Karl F. Diedrichsen Memorial Scholarship; $600 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $750 The Heisman High School Scholarship; $2,025 Dr. Herbert L. Rackcliff Jr. Memorial Athletic Award; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $8,000 Husson College of Business Grant; $24,000 Husson Trustee’s Scholarship Award;

Gaetani Male Athlete of The Year.

Kyle Feero: $500 Old Town VFW Post 3381; $2,000 Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast Scholars; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Colby Folsom: Robert Lahey Athletic Award; $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $460 Old Town High School Alumni Scholarship; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $675 Robert Lahey Athletic Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $8,000 Husson College of Business Grant; $24,000 Husson Trustee’s Scholarship Award.

Bradley Frizzell: $500 Old Town Housing Authority; $575 Old Town High School Digital Media Scholarship.

Raegan Glidden: $250 Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship; $495 Jennie M. Latno Memorial Scholarship $495.00;

$500 Warren M. Kidder Memorial Scholarship; $750 Old Town USA Softball Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship.

Makenzie Gomm: $300 Nicholas Ian Sucy Memorial Scholarship; $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $900 Stephen E. Gomm Jr. Memorial Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

William Grange: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $4,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Andrew Haas: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Ciyenna Hall: $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $500 The Fourteenth Annual Dollars for Denim Scholarship.

Karina Hannon: $200 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $2,000Embark Scholarship.

Anthony Harrington: $700 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 James (Dick) Cook Memorial Scholarship; $2,000

Simpson College Achievement Scholarship; $116,000 Simpson College Honor Scholarship.

Cassie Harris: Salutatorian Medal; $4,000 Husson University Legacy Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $10,000 Bob & Fran O’Keefe Husson University Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000

Husson’s Trustee’s Scholars Award.

James Hatley: $250 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $590 Priscilla A. St. Peter Memorial Scholarship; $1,980 University Of Maine at Farmington Tuition Pledge Scholarship; $12,000 University Of Maine at Farmington Academic Excellence Award.

Seth Haverlock: $200 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $500 Stan Peterson Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $20,000 Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship.

Nicholas Higgins: Valedictorian Plaque & Medal; $1,000 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,165 Frances W. Naugler Scholarship; $1,900 Moses L. Jordan Scholarship; $10,000 Senator George J. Mitchell Scholarship; $66,200 Boston University Scholarship Assurance.

Haidee Hodson: $200 Florence Johnson Dinsmore Scholarship ; $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $8,000 Husson College of Business Grant; $24,000 Husson Trustee’s Scholar Award.

Sierra Holmes: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $2,000 Embark Scholarship.

Shawn Hoogterp: $557 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Zoey Ireland: $435 Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Macpherson Family Award; $2,000 University Of Maine at Machias Bold Coast Award; $15,204 University Of Maine at Machias Downeast Promise Scholarship.

Caden Jackson: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $12,000 University Of Maine Augusta Dean’s Academic Scholarship.

Kailee Kimball: $250 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Little Pcf Scholarship; $2,400 Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Scholarship; $16,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Madison King: $200 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $600 Old Town High School Digital Media Scholarship ; $12,000 University Of Maine Art Scholarship; $16,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Roy Koneff: $160 Raymond L. Hoxie Unsung Hero Football Award; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000

University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Jack Larsen: Vice President Pin; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Sidney Leavitt: $200 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $250 Carl E. Buchanan Memorial Scholarship.

Hailey Leclair: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Miranda LecLair: $1,000 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,025 Beth Lord Memorial Scholarship; $2,000 Tyler/Grandmaison Melmac Scholarship; $88,000 University Of Connecticut Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Lacey Lucas: $600 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $785 E. Keith Clarke Memorial Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment .

Colin Madden: $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $8,000 Husson College of Business Grant; $20,000 Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship.

Lacy Mayo: $100 1st. Universalist Church; $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $4,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment; $21,492 University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship.

Mya McCray: $250 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $350 Frances McAllister Thomas Scholarship; $800 Eastern Maine Community College Attraction/Retention Scholarship; $2,000 Embark Scholarship.

Delani McLaughlin: $400 RSU 34 Education Association Richard C. Davis Scholarship; $500 Dr. James Martin Old Town Rotary Scholarship; $600 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $750 Old Town USA Softball Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $32,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Eliza McPhee: $45 Arthur & Eva Goldsmith Outstanding Book Award; $500 Gabby Sherman Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship; $2,000 Michael J. Denny Memorial Music Award; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Olivia Merenberg: $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $500 Stan Peterson Scholarship; $550 Thomas & Eileen St. Louis Memorial Scholarship; $600 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Kiran Morrill: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $10,000Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Lauren Morill: $2,000 Roy George Husson Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $24,000 Husson Trustee’s Scholarship Award.

Alexis Newton: $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Isabella Pare: $1,000 E. Keith Clarke Memorial Scholarship; $20,000 University Of Southern Maine President’s Scholar Award.

Taehun Park: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Jason Parsons: $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Husson Herbert E. Sargent Scholarship ; $3,124

U & Husson Scholarship; $3,200 Husson Eagle Grant ; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $20,000

Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship.

Matthew Preble: $250 Nos Histoires De I’Lle Scholarship; $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $300

Sylvester Family Scholarship; $8,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship.

Austin Proudfoot: $400 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $500 Little Pcf Scholarship; $16,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Ethan Pushor: $500 Old Town VFW Post 3381 Scholarship.

Madyson Redding: $250 Professional Firefighters of Old Town Local 1655 Scholarship; $465 Jason Bosse Memorial Scholarship; $500 Maine Youth Fish and Game Association Scholarship; $700 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Penobscot Valley Conference’s Joe Paul Memorial Award; $2,000 Thomas E. Thornton, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; $2,400 Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Scholarship; $72,000 Thomas College Summa Cum Laude Scholarship.

Nathan Regan: $500 Maine Youth Fish and Game Association Scholarship; $1,476 Old Town Jewish Congregation of Temple Israel; $1,000 University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship; $32,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Hannah Richards: $250 Paul R. Gallant Memorial Scholarship; $400 RSU 34 Education Association Karl Diedrichsen Scholarship; $500 Gabby Sherman Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 Ryan Worcester Scholarship;

$10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; Gaetani Female Athlete of The Year.

Abbie Roy: $250 Professional Firefighters of Old Town Local 1655 Scholarship; $500 Maine Youth Fish and Game Association Scholarship; $750 Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship; $2,000 Old Town USA Softball Scholarship; $2,000 Embark Scholarship.

Mackenzie Saucier: $500 Little Pcf Scholarship; $4,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Matthew Seymour: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $600 Thomas College Grant; $2,000 Thomas College Early Action Scholarship; $3,000 Thomas College Frank Bartlett Scholarship; $64,000 Thomas College Magna Cum Laude Scholarship.

Donavan Sharp: $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $20,000 Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship.

Hannah Sirois: Robert Lahey Athletic Award; $250 Professional Firefighters of Old Town Local 1655 Scholarship;

$500 Gabby Sherman Memorial Scholarship; $500 Maine Youth Fish and Game Association Scholarship; $675 Robert Lahey Athletic Scholarship; $900 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $1,000 Old Town USA Softball Scholarship; $4,000 Husson University Legacy Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $8,000 Husson College of Business Grant; $24,000 Husson Trustee’s Scholarship Award.

Meghan Small: $240 Alan B. Shiro Memorial Scholarship; $500 Masonic Temple Star in The East Lodge #60 Scholarship; $750 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Canyon Smith: $300 Mackenzie Family Scholarship; $635 David Smith Memorial Scholarship.

Mia Smith: $337 Little Pcf Scholarship; $1,000 John & Pauline Cashman Memorial Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Pulp & Paper Foundation Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Devin Soule: $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship.

Seneca Stevens: $575 Old Town High School Digital Media Scholarship; $4,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Natalie Storman: $500 Beverly Spencer Old Town Rotary Club Scholarship; $1,000 Little Pcf Scholarship; $1,000

Sylvester Family Scholarship; Dramatics Award; $500 Bernie Yvon Memorial Scholarship; $760 Robert E. O’Keefe;

$24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Garrett Stoup: $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $8,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Nicholas Sullivan: $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $300 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,090 Francis & Joseline Dupuis Leblanc Scholarship; $12,000 University Of Maine Music Scholarship; $24,000 University Of Maine Scholarship Commitment.

Taylor Sullivan: $300 Knights Of Columbus Scholarship; $500 James & Patricia Labree Scholarship; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,010 Abby Marie & Suzanne Buchanan-Stover Memorial Scholarship. .

Elizabeth Thibeault: $50 Gfwc Maine & Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention Scholarship; $150

Class Of 1976 Scholarship; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $500 Zonta Club of Bangor Scholarship; $1,20

Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Herbert Sargent Scholarship; $4,000 University Of Southern Maine Commitment Award; $10,000 Ruth Gray Scholarship; $20,000 University Of Southern Maine President’s Scholarship Award.

Wyatt Thomas: $500 David Smith Memorial Scholarship; $2,000 Embark Scholarship.

Duane Tibbetts: $200 Donna Cowan Memorial Scholarship; $575 Edmund Paul Football Scholarship; $1,000.

Dylan Miles Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 Maine Maritime Academy Carolyn & James Hart Scholarship; $4,000

Maine Maritime Academy Longmaid Family Scholarship.

Izabelle Trefts: Bernard Mackenzie Athletic Award; $600 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $1,000 Columbia College Honors College Award; $2,000 Michael J. Denny Memorial Music Award; $28,000 Columbia College Athletic Award; $32,000 Columbia College Scholarship.

Tiffany Yanush: $500 Maine Youth Fish and Game Association Scholarship; $500 Sylvester Family Scholarship; $6,000 Husson Beacon Scholarship; $20,000 Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship.