After a successful virtual event last fall, Hospice of Southern Maine (HSM) is excited to offer its annual community memorial event, Twilight in the Park, in virtual format on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. The community-wide luminaria event is typically held at dusk in Deering Oaks Park. Due to gathering restrictions, the 2020 event was held virtually, with hundreds of participants lighting their own luminarias and tuning into HSM’s program during the event.

Regardless of whether a loved one died in hospice care, all members of the public are invited to “attend” the upcoming Twilight in the Park luminaria event virtually from the comfort of home. This annual event has long been a way for attendees to honor their loved ones in the company of others doing the same, resulting in a moving scene of thousands of luminarias glowing at dusk. This year, luminarias will be mailed out to homes, where recipients can light them with their families, or invite neighbors to join in from their own driveways, and tune in to the live, online event for a community connection so important to grief and healing. Luminarias may be ordered online by Friday, September 10 and more details about the event can be found online.

“Twilight in the Park is one of our longstanding traditions, and we’re happy to participate in this event with our community,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “We would certainly love to be able to gather in person, but we know from last year’s event that, even virtually, this is a wonderful opportunity for participants to celebrate and honor their loved ones. In fact, we’ve seen many families ‘come together’ for our virtual offerings despite physical distance now that the technology is more readily accessible.”

Hospice of Southern Maine continues to offer bereavement support groups, free of charge, to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. One-on-one virtual bereavement sessions are offered, in addition to a virtual support group that meets on an ongoing basis.