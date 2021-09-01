CLINTON, New York — Syra Gutow of Castine was named the recipient of The Phi Beta Kappa Book Prize at Hamilton College’s annual Convocation ceremony on Aug. 25. Gutow, a sophomore, is a graduate of George Stevens Academy.

Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton’s 210th academic year.

The Phi Beta Kappa Book Prizes were established by an alumnus and his wife to recognize and encourage students who have completed their first year at Hamilton and are likely to become eventual candidates for election to Phi Beta Kappa. The prizes are awarded to the 10 students who have the highest grade point averages at the conclusion of their first year of study.