CAMDEN – Camden National Bank announced that it has been included in the statewide 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine list. The Best Places to Work in Maine is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The process is managed by Best Companies Group and winners are published by Mainebiz and celebrated by the Maine Society for Human Resources Management.

“Being included in the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine list is a recognition our whole team is very proud to receive,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank. “Our employees refer to each other as ‘Stakeholders’ because we believe each employee has a meaningful stake in the success of our company. Our engaged, committed team is our greatest asset, and our workplace culture differentiates how we come together and better serve our customers.”

With more than 600 employees at 65 work locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank is a full-service, award-winning community bank. In 2020, the bank’s employee engagement survey saw the highest score since its inception in 2014. That year, a record 48 percent of all open positions were filled by internal candidates, demonstrating opportunities for career growth and advancement. In addition, eight out of 10 customers indicate being very likely to recommend the bank to family and friends, a strong metric for customer satisfaction, and a testament to the team of employees.

“Stakeholders love working here because they’re able to apply their passion and talents, while making an impact on our customers and communities,” said Heather Robinson, chief human resources officer. “Each day — whether you’re serving customers at the teller line, creating innovation strategies, or safeguarding our systems — you’re part of an inclusive team with strong core values and a shared vision.”

Perks of working at Camden National Bank include generous paid time off, a 401(k) company match, comprehensive health insurance, an annual wellness reimbursement, leadership training programs, robust tuition reimbursement, opportunities to give back in the community, and more. To learn more about job opportunities and career advancement at Camden National Bank, please visit www.CamdenNational.com/careers.