Cam Newton seems to be taking Tuesday morning’s developments in stride.

An hour after it was reported that the veteran had lost a quarterback competition to Mac Jones and been released by the Patriots, Newton took to Instagram.

Credit: Instagram

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say… please don’t feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD,” Newton wrote.

Newton was better during his second summer in Foxborough, but it still wasn’t enough to hold off Jones, as the rookie turned in an exceptional training camp. Before news of the cut broke, Bill Belichick actually pointed out Newton’s improvement in his Tuesday morning press conference.

“Certainly, he started at a much higher point than what he did last year, so definitely moving in the right direction,” Belichick said.

It’ll be interesting to see where the next direction is for Newton.

With all 32 starting jobs seemingly accounted for, the veteran could bide his time and wait for an injury before choosing his next stop. As a vested free agent, he won’t have to clear waivers; Newton has control over his post-Foxborough destination.

Story by Chris Mason, masslive.com