The reward for finding Angel “Tony” Torres, who has been missing since May 21, 1999, has been increased to $20,000.

The reward had previously been set at $16,500, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. A Bridgton woman recently donated $3,500 to Torres’ family to be put towards the reward.

Torres was last seen outside of a convenience store on South Street in Biddeford more than 20 years ago, according to the Maine State Police.

“Someone somewhere knows where our son is,” Ramona and Narciso Torres, Angel Torres’ parents, said.

Torres had traveled from Massachusetts with friends during his junior year of college to visit Maine before his disappearance, officials said.

The last person that Torres was with and a key witness in the missing person case, Jay Carney, died in 2015, according to the Maine State Police. Investigators believe that Carney did not tell the police all of the details of the last time that Torres was seen.

The Maine State Police believe that foul play was involved in Torres’ disappearance.

“Maine State Police detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has more information about Angel’s disappearance,” Lt. Scott Gosselin of the Major Crimes Unit – South said in May 2021. “We are confident that the right information from courageous people in the community is very likely to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family.”

Anyone with information about Torres’ disappearance can contact the Maine State Police at 1-800-228-0857.