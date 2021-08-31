LAWRENCE, Massachusetts — Officials in the Massachusetts hometown of a U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in last week’s suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, are working with her family on a public tribute.

The city of Lawrence said a 7 p.m. Tuesday vigil was planned at Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo.

Johanny, 25, died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rosario, who was of Dominican origin, served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Lawrence is about 30 miles north of Boston, not far from the New Hampshire state line.