Mainers should now wear masks again regardless of their vaccination status in all of Maine counties because of rising COVID-19 infections.

That marks the second time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled its new mask guidelines in late July when they were in force across the whole state.

There are now 82.86 cases per 100,000 people in Washington County as of Tuesday, up from 41.43 late last week, according to a Bangor Daily News analysis.

Those recommendations were already in place in Androscoggin (97.9), Aroostook (271.42), Cumberland (100), Franklin (125.83), Hancock (150.94), Kennebec (139), Knox (135.77), Lincoln (95.28), Oxford (120.74), Penobscot (285.25), Piscataquis (339.59), Sagadahoc (117.14), Somerset (239.68), Waldo (276.97) and York (179.16) counties, data show.

The U.S. CDC recommends people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status if there is substantial transmission of the virus in their community, defined as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people at a county level on a weekly basis.