FRENCHVILLE, Maine — A Madawaska woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Frenchville.

Kelly Dixon, 26, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo traveling west on Route 1 when she lost control of the vehicle shortly after midnight on Aug. 30.

Dixon’s car left the roadway and crashed into a lawn tractor parked in a private driveway, then continued down an embankment and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, police said.

Dixon was trapped inside the vehicle until first responders arrived.

Madawaska Ambulance Service transported Dixon to Northern Maine Medical Center for serious injuries, police said.

The Aveo received extensive damage and was towed away.

Dixon was wearing a seatbelt. Police said dense fog, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.