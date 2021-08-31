A Merrill man has been reported missing after he was last seen on Monday in Oakfield.

Bryce Clark, 66, spoke to family members on a cellphone on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and claimed that his vehicle had broken down, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.

He was last seen driving a red 2007 Ford Explorer with a Maine liplate number 5133XV.

Officials believe that Clark’s cellphone has lost service.

A search crew is focusing on the St. Croix Lake area in central Aroostook County, where Clark is known to frequent, according to Latti.

Anyone who has information about Clark’s location can contact the Maine Public Safety line at 1-800-924-2261.