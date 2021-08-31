FALMOUTH — Whether single, widowed, separated, or divorced, Catholics looking for companionship, particularly after a difficult year of isolation, need to look no further.

“Connected Catholics is a group of men and women who gather to share their faith journey and celebrate life,” said Grace Madden, the leader of the group.

Connected Catholics is based at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth, but its reach has far exceeded town borders, drawing participants from around Maine.

The target audience are men and women ages 35 and older, but this is not a dating service or a support group. Rather, Connected Catholics offers a place of community for any person who is single, whether by choice or circumstance.

“The purpose of Connected Catholics is to offer a variety of programs, experiences, and opportunities that enrich members socially, educationally, and spiritually,” said Madden.

The next gathering will be held in the parish hall of Holy Martyrs on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.

Meetings take different forms and feature a variety of activities, but are frequently held on weekend afternoons. The event on Sept. 12 is a social hour and potluck supper.

Registration is not required. The only prerequisites are having the desire to make new friends and allow others the privilege of knowing you.

“People gather to participate in their church, grow in faith, and build a better life in their community,” said Madden. “It’s beautiful.”

For more information, call 207-878-6459 or visit www.pothe.org.