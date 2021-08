A retired Navy SEAL is seeking to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree in next year’s midterms.

Ed Thelander announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District at an event Saturday in Bath.

If he is successful during the primary, he will go on to face Pingree in November 2022.

Pingree, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2009, has beaten back her Republican opponents, including by 24 points in 2020 and 26 points in 2018.