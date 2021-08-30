A Naples man was killed Sunday evening when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in Harrison.

Christopher McCue, 38, was riding a 1996 Yamaha 600 FCR south on Edes Falls Road, near the Harrison-Naples town line, about 6:32 p.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 38-year-old Liza Poole of Harrison, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

McCue was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

Poole and two children who were passengers in the Jeep were evaluated for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.