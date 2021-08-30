Bangor police on Monday closed down two downtown streets after receiving a call about a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Park Street building. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A suspicious package outside a Bangor business Monday morning has prompted police to close two downtown streets and evacuate nearby buildings while the bomb squad investigates.

Bangor police received a call from a business at 157 Park St. at 10:42 a.m. Monday reporting the suspicious package, said Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

The building houses a number of businesses and is located across from Maine Yarn and Fiber Supply and next to Wicked Brew cafe.

Police have closed Center and Park streets, as well as a portion of Somerset Street.

