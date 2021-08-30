Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what were talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and 415 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 930.
Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in 15 of Maine counties because of rising COVID-19 infections. Only Washington County is exempt from those recommendations because cases have fallen below the threshold set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Bangor, a man whose daughter attends Winslow Junior High School said the district’s mask mandate violates his rights to make decisions about his daughter’s medical care.
The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care in Maine surged Friday, tying a record for the most since the start of the pandemic nearly 18 months ago.
Staff COVID-19 exposures blunt Maine hospitals’ ability to fight critical case surge
Hospitals are now reconsidering backup plans from the early pandemic.
In Bangor hospital’s ICU, ‘We have a lot of people who are ready for this to be over’
Right in the middle of the latest surge are the ICU staff forced to work long hours, risk infection and deal with one emergency after another.
Maine experts say COVID-19 resurgence will dampen fall season for businesses
But the state’s high vaccination rate and the prospect of booster shots could lessen the effect.
Joe Baldacci and Maine Democrats call on Heidi Sampson to resign over her Holocaust remarks
During an anti-vaccine mandate protest this month, state Rep. Heidi Sampson compared Gov. Janet Mills to the Nazi “Angel of Death” Josef Mengele.
Lawsuit: Maine ‘slumlord’ rented family house with raw sewage
The family worked multiple jobs to save enough money to move out of public housing. But within months, they found themselves homeless after the town condemned the house.
New York bagels, vegan doughnuts and Puerto Rican cuisine among new food options in Bangor area
There are lots of fun handheld treats in the Bangor area, whether they’re sweet, savory or somewhere in between.
The future of high school football in Washington County is in jeopardy
Washington County won’t be home to a high school football team this fall, but perhaps it’s even more surprising that it even had a varsity program left.
Penobscot River is on track to see fewest Atlantic salmon in recent years
Only 520 salmon have passed through the Milford and Orono dams so far this year.
Maine’s newest poet laureate is an off-the-grid homesteader
Nearly every aspect of life on her homestead inspires Julia Bouswma’s poetry, from the cadence of life on the land to the reality of wildlife.
These 6 relaxing hobbies will ease your stress
Having a hobby is a great way to unwind after a long day, or even to get your mind to take a break whenever you have a free minute.
In other Maine news:
Man arrested after armed confrontation outside Brewer Walmart
Farmington’s Cassius Clark wins 48th annual Oxford 250
Veteran Mass. officer tapped as new Maine Capitol Police chief
Man killed in Falmouth Hannaford parking lot
Game warden and his dog find missing 11-year-old Gorham girl
Old Town woman indicted on murder and manslaughter in daughter’s death
Old Town man indicted on multiple charges from 20-hour standoff with police
Penobscot County treasurer indicted on stalking and harassment charges
Maine prisoner held nearly 2 years in solitary settles lawsuit with state
Lobster fishing cooperative wins more than $1 million in dispute with former CEO