Today is Monday.

Two more Mainers have died and 415 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 930.

Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in 15 of Maine counties because of rising COVID-19 infections. Only Washington County is exempt from those recommendations because cases have fallen below the threshold set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Bangor, a man whose daughter attends Winslow Junior High School said the district’s mask mandate violates his rights to make decisions about his daughter’s medical care.

The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care in Maine surged Friday, tying a record for the most since the start of the pandemic nearly 18 months ago.

Hospitals are now reconsidering backup plans from the early pandemic.

Right in the middle of the latest surge are the ICU staff forced to work long hours, risk infection and deal with one emergency after another.

But the state’s high vaccination rate and the prospect of booster shots could lessen the effect.

During an anti-vaccine mandate protest this month, state Rep. Heidi Sampson compared Gov. Janet Mills to the Nazi “Angel of Death” Josef Mengele.

The family worked multiple jobs to save enough money to move out of public housing. But within months, they found themselves homeless after the town condemned the house.

There are lots of fun handheld treats in the Bangor area, whether they’re sweet, savory or somewhere in between.

Washington County won’t be home to a high school football team this fall, but perhaps it’s even more surprising that it even had a varsity program left.

Only 520 salmon have passed through the Milford and Orono dams so far this year.

Nearly every aspect of life on her homestead inspires Julia Bouswma’s poetry, from the cadence of life on the land to the reality of wildlife.

Having a hobby is a great way to unwind after a long day, or even to get your mind to take a break whenever you have a free minute.

In other Maine news:

Man arrested after armed confrontation outside Brewer Walmart

Farmington’s Cassius Clark wins 48th annual Oxford 250

Veteran Mass. officer tapped as new Maine Capitol Police chief

Man killed in Falmouth Hannaford parking lot

Game warden and his dog find missing 11-year-old Gorham girl

Old Town woman indicted on murder and manslaughter in daughter’s death

Old Town man indicted on multiple charges from 20-hour standoff with police

Penobscot County treasurer indicted on stalking and harassment charges

Maine prisoner held nearly 2 years in solitary settles lawsuit with state

Lobster fishing cooperative wins more than $1 million in dispute with former CEO