ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $107,901 to 12 organizations across Maine that promote traditional handcrafts.

Grantees include:

A MaineCF donor made an additional grant totaling $10,000 from a donor-advised fund.

The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2022. The online application, guidelines, and a complete list of 2021 grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Leslie Goode, senior program officer, at 207-412-2002 or lgoode@mainecf.org.

2021 Grants from the Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Committee:

Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, Rockport, to upgrade and update the center’s aging IT infrastructure to better support current operations and advance new online initiatives such as the free video library: $7,500

Cobscook Institute, Lubec, to sustainably expand inclusive traditional handcrafts programs for the long term by investing in strategic planning, program development, and improved operational systems: $10,000

Eastport Arts Center, for general operations that sustain its mission: $10,000

H.O.M.E. Inc., Orland, to purchase supplies for the Homeless Shelter Quilt Project to introduce people experiencing homelessness to traditional Maine crafts: $9,531

Main Street Art Studio, Inc., Sangerville, to hire professional handcrafters to instruct volunteers to teach future craft courses: $7,500

Maine Media College, Rockport, to expand the Book Arts Program to include paper-making for use in making art books: $5,450

Monson Arts, to support a four-day retreat and planning session for 12 of Maine’s experienced and emerging furniture makers to develop ideas for new work: $9,700

Penobscot Marine Museum, Searsport, for a series of workshops spotlighting local Maine traditional fiber arts with hands-on and historical components: $8,220

Schoodic Arts for All, Winter Harbor, to offer educational opportunities in traditional handcrafts: $10,000

Tides Institute & Museum of Art, Eastport, to expand the StudioWorks Residency Program to include four handcraft artists with educational opportunities to learn handcraft techniques and traditions: $10,000

Trenton Elementary School, to start an annual school Maine Arts Festival to introduce students to traditional and native handcrafts and connect students to the local artist community: $10,000

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts, Newcastle, to safely reopen in 2021-2022 with expanded programming in new year-round and fully accessible studio constructed during the pandemic year: $10,000

2021 Grant from Donor-Advised Fund:

Houlton Band of Maliseets, Houlton, to implement a cultural- and community-driven arts program from which future generations can benefit: $10,000.