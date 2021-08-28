Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

How to disagree productively

Two articles in the Aug. 21 BDN dealt with two very different ways to disagree with Gov. Janet Mills’ health care worker vaccination mandate for COVID-19 by Oct. 1. A front-page article featured state Rep. Heidi Sampson, who seems to feel that calling the governor the reincarnation of a sadistic Nazi doctor strengthens her argument against the vaccine mandate. Contrast that with the article about a letter written by Darrell White, president of the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association, which calmly lays out his concerns about being able to recruit and retain emergency care workers in the face of this mandate.

It is unfortunate that today there are elected representatives like Sampson who feel that calling anyone they disagree with repulsive names somehow validates their argument or earns them political points. White, on the other hand, makes a legitimate point without personal rancor or degenerating into name calling. If her goal truly was to influence public policy instead of attention-seeking rabble rousing, Sampson might learn something from White’s approach.

Roger Griffith

Hudson

A loss for words

How badly has American education failed?

Some of us are not being vaccinated to prevent death from COVID-19 while at the same time some are taking horse deworming medicine to achieve the same goal. I am at a loss for words.

George Burgoyne

Bangor

Let’s all help Biden

It’s time to have required reading back in schools. Youth of today haven’t a clue as to our electoral system. I don’t myself, yet I vote without having read the Constitution through.

I believe we should all get behind President Joe Biden as he cleans up this war on terror. He didn’t start this war, he fearlessly is doing the job many people have avoided in their presidential years. Few of us truly understand the depth of terror of 9/11 and how our troops have worked so hard for all these years and all the training they went through with hope to leave peacefully, and giving strength and knowledge to those left behind to make their own country as they would have wanted it. But, no, many of the souls are trying to get on planes to come to America.

Let us all jump on board to help Biden and his Cabinet, his generals, whatever it takes to help him successfully close out the war and give him time to take on the big job of making America united. It is time we close out the negativity in our land of the free home of the brave, and show our true colors, make our ancestors proud and show our growing children how we can work together and make the best, better. Work on your hearts, America, cleanse them and set yourself free from negative thinking.

We must all pray for the country, our political affiliates, our president and ourselves.

Lucy Whiting

Searsport

Our responsibility to protect the planet

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter alerted us to the significant risks of global warming. We ignored him. A few years later, Ronald Reagan became president, and he assured us that global warming is caused by trees and vegetation. We were relieved. Now, decades later, threatened by fires, droughts and heat waves, we continue to resist calls for action as experts warn us that unless we do something now, conditions will only get worse, never better.

I am an old man whose appointment with St. Peter at the Golden Gate approaches. If he reminds me that the word “Dominion” in Genesis includes responsibility to protect the planet, how do I respond? I wonder if “Geez, I had no idea” will be enough.

Stefan Nadzo

Eastbrook