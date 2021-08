A Windham man was killed Friday morning when he was hit by a car in a Hannaford parking lot in Falmouth.

Philips Stevens, 75, was in the parking lot of the Hannaford on Gray Road about 11:40 a.m. when he was hit by a car, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Stevens died at the scene.

The department called the death a “tragic accident” and said charges aren’t expected.

The death remains under investigation.