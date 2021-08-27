Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in all Maine counties because of rising COVID-19 infections.

That marks the first time that’s been in force over the entire state since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled its recommendations a month ago.

There are now 54.9 cases per 100,000 people in Cumberland County as of Friday, up from 48.1 the day before, according to a Bangor Daily News analysis. In Sagadahoc County, there are now 69.7 cases per 100,000 people, up from 41.8 a day earlier.

Those recommendations were already in place in Androscoggin (70.2), Aroostook (195.4), Franklin (125.8), Hancock (103.7), Kennebec (74.4), Knox (90.5), Lincoln (63.5), Oxford (94.9), Penobscot (188), Piscataquis (339.6), Somerset (170.4), Waldo (168.7), Washington (57.4) and York (145.4) counties, data show.

The CDC recommends people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status if there is substantial transmission of the virus in their community, defined as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people at a county level on a weekly basis.