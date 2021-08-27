A Casco woman died Thursday night after she was ejected from her car in a rollover crash in Litchfield.

Heather Priest, 36, was driving a black 2006 Ford Fusion on Richmond Road about 7:38 p.m. when she left the road, rolled over several times and was ejected from the car, according to Lt. J. Chris Reed of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

She was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she succumbed to her injuries, Reed said Friday.

The crash remains under investigation, but Reed said alcohol may have been a factor in it.