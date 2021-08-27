Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what were talking about in Maine today.

Another 390 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the death toll at 926.

Penobscot, Piscataquis and Waldo counties are now COVID-19 hotspots, where cases are being seen in younger people. As the delta variant spreads throughout the state, requests for COVID tests have increased by nearly a third in the past two weeks.

The Old Town school district, along with schools serving all ages in Fort Kent, have become the latest to adopt mask mandates as the school year kicks off. Due to rising infections, masks are recommended in 14 of Maine’s counties regardless of your vaccination status.

As of Thursday, Maine had only 34 unfilled critical care beds. It’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that hospitals have warned of an imminent shortage of ICU beds.

In Penobscot County, where more than 3 out of every 10 people age 12 and over haven’t received a single dose, many unvaccinated Mainers say the FDA approved the drug too quickly to know the side effects.

Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a COVID-19 preventative or treatment.

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation expressed condolences Thursday after 13 U.S. troops and dozens of Afghans were killed in a suicide bombing outside the primary airport in Kabul.

PLUS: The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Retired Portland newspaper editor Rik O’Neal, 72, started the project eight years ago. Along the way, he interviewed dozens of people who knew Tanner, even uncovering never-before-reported eyewitness details of her final night.

She is walking a tightrope on pursuing restoration of a vulnerable fish to the Kennebec River and balancing concerns around the future of the nearby paper mill.

It received a failing grade for the ease of hiring employees, however.

So far this year in Penobscot County, there have been 53 confirmed or suspected fatal overdoses, compared with 50 in the first six months of 2020.

Tiny cups with grooved edges, the mushrooms looked like the paper cups that hold peanut butter cups or boxed truffles.

