CLINTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an outdoor meeting for corn silage growers 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 9 at Misty Meadows Farm, 308 Hill Road.

Attendees will be able to examine and learn about corn silage varieties planted at the host farm, and join discussions on seed treatments, weed control and cover crops. Corn seed dealers will be on-site to discuss available varieties.

The event is free and will be held rain or shine. Registration is required on the event webpage. Attendees are eligible for one pesticide credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Richard Kersbergen at 207-342-5971 or richard.kersbergen@maine.edu. More information also is available on the UMaine Extension Waldo County website.