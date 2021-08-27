WINSLOW — Parish groups will join together on Sunday, Sept. 12 to host a free event that will gather parishioners and community members from Waterville, Winslow, and beyond for food, music, and relaxation.

The “Taste of Corpus Christi Parish” will be held on the St. John Church campus on Monument Street in Winslow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Different parish groups will sponsor food booths that will be organized so people can walk from booth to booth and enjoy the delicious offerings, including:

· A hot dog and chip booth by two councils of the Knights of Columbus

· A pie booth by the Ladies Guild

· A bean booth by Fr. Daniel Baillargeon, pastor, and helpers

· A chili booth by parish staff

· A watermelon and seed spitting contest booth by youth ministry

· A pasta salad booth by the Sisters of Saint Joseph

· A popsicle booth by the Secular Franciscans

· A “temporary tattoos for kids” booth by the parish’s music ministry

· A mystery food booth by the parish’s quilting and crafting groups

The popular event has grown and developed over the years, stemming from an initial parish celebration called “Parish Fun Day” to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Corpus Christi Parish in 2017.

“That was more of a parish picnic,” said Kim Suttie, pastoral life coordinator at the parish. “After a few years, we decided to switch it up and involve more parish groups. We built off The Taste of Greater Waterville that has been happening each summer for many years.”

The first “Taste of Corpus Christi Parish” was a great success in 2019. After having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, organizers are thrilled to back this year and even have new activities planned.

“We will have corn hole boards set up if anyone wants to play, and the other big draw is that we have a DJ that plays great music,” said Suttie. “Two years ago, people were dancing and having a great time. We are fortunate to have a great committee of people who coordinate the groups and bring everything together.”

Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own chair and, of course, a smile and cheer for a day of great food, community, and good will.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-872-2281.